Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

