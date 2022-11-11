Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Lip Bu Tan Acquires 1,854 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

