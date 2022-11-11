International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Trimmed by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 78,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $141.23 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.70. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.