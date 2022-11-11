International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $144,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 30.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $3,114,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

