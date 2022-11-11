Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

Intuit stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $538.79.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

