Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the October 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

