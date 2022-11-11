Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 346,516 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.