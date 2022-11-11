Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,928. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,667,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter.

