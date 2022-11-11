Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 6.3 %
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,928. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.