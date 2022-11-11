Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. 2,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

