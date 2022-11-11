Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 525,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,484. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

