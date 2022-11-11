Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.31. 2,257,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,316,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.86 and its 200-day moving average is $294.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

