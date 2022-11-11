Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
SPHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 22,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,388. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.
