Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 11th (AAVMY, ADDYY, ADS, ADTH, ADVM, AEE, AEP, AES, AGESY, AGGZF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 11th:
ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.25 ($12.25) to €13.00 ($13.00).
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €119.00 ($119.00) to €135.00 ($135.00).
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($165.00) to €160.00 ($160.00).
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €101.00 ($101.00) to €115.00 ($115.00). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €83.00 ($83.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.00 ($37.00) to €34.00 ($34.00).
Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.25.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.50.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €210.00 ($210.00) to €220.00 ($220.00). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €271.00 ($271.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €235.00 ($235.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.
SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €20.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $122.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$10.00.
Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.00.
AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$28.00.
AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00.
AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $10.00.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$59.00.
ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €660.00 ($660.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 418 ($4.81) to GBX 441 ($5.08).
Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 565 ($6.51) to GBX 550 ($6.33).
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.50.
Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $2.00 to $1.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $2.25 to $1.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.65 to $4.25. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €56.00 ($56.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €43.00 ($43.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €58.00 ($58.00) to €51.00 ($51.00).
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $84.00.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $265.00 to $270.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $5.00.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $30.00.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $90.00.
Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.10) to €7.90 ($7.90). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $72.00.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.20 to $2.40. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 395 ($4.55) to GBX 415 ($4.78). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.70 ($9.70) to €10.50 ($10.50). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00.
BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) had its target price lowered by Dawson James from $10.00 to $4.00.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00.
Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00.
Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00.
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00.
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00.
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00.
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00.
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00.
Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00.
Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00.
Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$196.00 to C$167.00.
Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$184.00 to C$160.00.
Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1.25 to $8.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.25. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $63.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 230 ($2.65).
Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €37.00 ($37.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $155.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$8.00.
Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00.
Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50.
Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.32) to GBX 400 ($4.61). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.75 to C$19.50.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.60 ($8.60) to €9.30 ($9.30).
ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 295 ($3.40). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.
Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €100.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €103.00 ($103.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,550 ($63.90) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $350.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $46.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €97.00 ($97.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $32.00.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €46.50 ($46.50) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,260 ($14.51). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.00 ($23.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.50 ($29.50) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($45.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €46.00 ($46.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $83.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $111.00 to $109.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00).
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00.
Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.00 ($16.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $160.00.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $158.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $12.00.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $9.00.
Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $545.00 to $695.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 155 to CHF 160. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($47.00) to €48.00 ($48.00). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €47.00 ($47.00). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $125.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75.
Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.50 to C$56.00.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $98.00.
GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €50.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $7.00.
Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.10 ($2.10).
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $1.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,300 ($14.97) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $347.00 to $300.00.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €52.00 ($52.00) to €49.00 ($49.00).
Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($9.79) to GBX 790 ($9.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$26.00.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00.
Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €18.00 ($18.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €2.70 ($2.70) to €3.00 ($3.00).
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €2.15 ($2.15) to €2.40 ($2.40).
IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00.
Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50.
Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.
Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $25.00.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $70.00.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $200.00.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.50 ($11.50). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00.
LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €90.00 ($90.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $5.00.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00.
LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $120.00.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $205.00.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $3.50 to $2.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.00.
LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.40.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.50 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $3.50.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $5.00.
Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00.
Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $140.00.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($195.00) to €198.00 ($198.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 1,800 ($20.73).
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $1.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $3.60.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €10.50 ($10.50) to €11.25 ($11.25). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $240.00 to $200.00.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $2.10 to $1.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $80.00 to $60.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $4.50 to $3.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.75.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$33.50.
Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $14.00.
Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50.
Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $35.00.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $925.00 to $915.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $128.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $130.00.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $128.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($72.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($16.00) to €16.50 ($16.50).
Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12).
SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($19.60) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.00.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,930 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,180 ($25.10) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $2.00.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $3.50 to $3.25. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
System1 (NYSE:SST) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $10.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00.
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $7.00 to $5.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50.
Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($115.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €19.60 ($19.60) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €45.00 ($45.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $661.00 to $718.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $740.00 to $735.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €151.00 ($151.00) to €157.00 ($157.00).
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.24 ($0.24) to €0.20 ($0.20). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €46.00 ($46.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $6.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.75.
Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00.
Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$16.00.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $73.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $190.00 to $200.00.
UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €14.50 ($14.50) to €17.00 ($17.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €33.00 ($33.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.00) to €31.00 ($31.00).
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €30.00 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00.
WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,930 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88).
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $94.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $101.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $161.00.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $131.00.
WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.
WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$190.00.
WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$176.00.
WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$176.00 to C$183.00.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $53.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $127.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $28.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $3.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $10.00 to $8.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
