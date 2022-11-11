Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 11th (AAVMY, ADDYY, ADS, ADTH, ADVM, AEE, AEP, AES, AGESY, AGGZF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 11th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.25 ($12.25) to €13.00 ($13.00).

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.00 ($13.00) to €14.50 ($14.50).

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €119.00 ($119.00) to €135.00 ($135.00).

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($165.00) to €160.00 ($160.00).

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €101.00 ($101.00) to €115.00 ($115.00). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €83.00 ($83.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.00 ($37.00) to €34.00 ($34.00).

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.25.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.50.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €210.00 ($210.00) to €220.00 ($220.00). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €271.00 ($271.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €235.00 ($235.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €20.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $122.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$10.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$28.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $10.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €660.00 ($660.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 418 ($4.81) to GBX 441 ($5.08).

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 565 ($6.51) to GBX 550 ($6.33).

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $2.00 to $1.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $2.25 to $1.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.65 to $4.25. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €56.00 ($56.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €43.00 ($43.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €58.00 ($58.00) to €51.00 ($51.00).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $84.00.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $265.00 to $270.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $5.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $30.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $90.00.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.10) to €7.90 ($7.90). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $72.00.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.20 to $2.40. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 395 ($4.55) to GBX 415 ($4.78). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.70 ($9.70) to €10.50 ($10.50). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) had its target price lowered by Dawson James from $10.00 to $4.00.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$196.00 to C$167.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$184.00 to C$160.00.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1.25 to $8.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.25. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $63.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 230 ($2.65).

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €37.00 ($37.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $155.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.32) to GBX 400 ($4.61). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.75 to C$19.50.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.60 ($8.60) to €9.30 ($9.30).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 295 ($3.40). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €100.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €103.00 ($103.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,550 ($63.90) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $350.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $46.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €97.00 ($97.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $32.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €46.50 ($46.50) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,260 ($14.51). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.00 ($23.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.50 ($29.50) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($45.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €46.00 ($46.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $83.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $111.00 to $109.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00).

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.00 ($16.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $160.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $158.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $12.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $9.00.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $545.00 to $695.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 155 to CHF 160. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($47.00) to €48.00 ($48.00). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €47.00 ($47.00). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $125.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.50 to C$56.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $98.00.

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €50.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $7.00.

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.10 ($2.10).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $1.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,300 ($14.97) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $347.00 to $300.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €52.00 ($52.00) to €49.00 ($49.00).

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($9.79) to GBX 790 ($9.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €18.00 ($18.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €2.70 ($2.70) to €3.00 ($3.00).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €2.15 ($2.15) to €2.40 ($2.40).

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $25.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $70.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $200.00.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.50 ($11.50). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €90.00 ($90.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $5.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $120.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $205.00.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $3.50 to $2.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.40.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.50 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $3.50.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $5.00.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $140.00.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($195.00) to €198.00 ($198.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 1,800 ($20.73).

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $1.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $3.60.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €10.50 ($10.50) to €11.25 ($11.25). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $240.00 to $200.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $2.10 to $1.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $80.00 to $60.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $4.50 to $3.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.75.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$33.50.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $14.00.

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $35.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $925.00 to $915.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $128.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $130.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $128.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($72.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($16.00) to €16.50 ($16.50).

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12).

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($19.60) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,930 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,180 ($25.10) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $2.00.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $3.50 to $3.25. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

System1 (NYSE:SST) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $10.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $7.00 to $5.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($115.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €19.60 ($19.60) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €45.00 ($45.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $661.00 to $718.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $740.00 to $735.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €151.00 ($151.00) to €157.00 ($157.00).

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.24 ($0.24) to €0.20 ($0.20). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €46.00 ($46.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $6.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.75.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $73.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $190.00 to $200.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €14.50 ($14.50) to €17.00 ($17.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €33.00 ($33.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.00) to €31.00 ($31.00).

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €30.00 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,930 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88).

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $94.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $101.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $161.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $131.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$190.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$176.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$176.00 to C$183.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $53.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $127.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $28.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $3.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $10.00 to $8.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

