Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 19,663 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,517% compared to the average volume of 1,216 call options.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,968. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $624.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 290,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 31.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

