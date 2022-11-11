Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 395.7% in October

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 424,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
Investview Company Profile
