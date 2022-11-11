Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.79.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 231,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,498. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 137,742 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 71.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 314,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 131,386 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 500.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 497,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 414,563 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 86.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 661,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

