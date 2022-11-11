IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 228.1% in October

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

CSML opened at $33.57 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

