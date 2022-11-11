IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $175,759,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,380,000 after purchasing an additional 348,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

IQV stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,044. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

