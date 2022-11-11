Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $56,452.50 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

