iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Lowered by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,784 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,423. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15.
