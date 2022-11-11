iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IUSG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,645. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

