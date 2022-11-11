iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

