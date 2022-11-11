iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG remained flat at $96.58 during trading on Friday. 55,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

