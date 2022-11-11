iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 96.2% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 912,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,797. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

