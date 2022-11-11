iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

