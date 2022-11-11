iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZS stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $13.04. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,453. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

