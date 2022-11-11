iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Trading Down 1.9%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.