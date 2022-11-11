iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Trimmed by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,883. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $216.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

