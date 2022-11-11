iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,743 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 12,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,469. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

