iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

