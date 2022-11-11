iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,791 shares.The stock last traded at $147.26 and had previously closed at $147.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

