iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.75 and last traded at C$29.75. Approximately 4,089,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,767,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.19.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.95.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

