Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 170.62% from the stock’s current price.
Itafos Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:IFOS remained flat at C$1.94 during trading hours on Friday. 20,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.22. Itafos has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Itafos Company Profile
