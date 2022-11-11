Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 170.62% from the stock’s current price.

Itafos Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:IFOS remained flat at C$1.94 during trading hours on Friday. 20,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.22. Itafos has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

