Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on January 12th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,874,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

