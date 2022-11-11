Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on January 12th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,874,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
