Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $176.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,148. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

