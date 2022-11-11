Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 17.7 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.76. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 95.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

