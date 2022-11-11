Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.30. 20,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

