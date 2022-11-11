Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

JAZZ traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. 771,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

