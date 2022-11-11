Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 16.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

