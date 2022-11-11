Jefferies Financial Group Raises Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$4.95

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEED. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.76.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

WEED traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,683. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

