Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.25%.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $128,653.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other loanDepot news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,377,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $128,653.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and sold 1,890,598 shares worth $2,861,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $188,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 88.1% during the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

