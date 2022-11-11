Jeneq Management LP Trims Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Jeneq Management LP decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,414 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 10.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Smartsheet by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 781,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,803. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,854 shares of company stock worth $1,055,761 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

About Smartsheet



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

