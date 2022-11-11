JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $38.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter worth $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 103.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 59.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

