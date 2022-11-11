JMP Securities Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $105.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Haemonetics stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

