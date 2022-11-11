John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.54

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and traded as high as $35.40. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 15,768 shares traded.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

