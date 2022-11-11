John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.54

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and traded as high as $35.40. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 15,768 shares traded.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.