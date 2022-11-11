John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 2,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 28.78% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

