JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SDF traded up €0.28 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €21.76 ($21.76). 1,312,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.41 ($13.41) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($36.45). The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

