JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 475

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 475 ($5.47) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.12) to GBX 325 ($3.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 392.80 ($4.52).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

LON BAB opened at GBX 292.80 ($3.37) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.82. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 915.00.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.