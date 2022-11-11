JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target to GBX 1,260

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,260 ($14.51) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($4.78) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

