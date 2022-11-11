Julio A. Torres Sells 25,000 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $24.67 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 519,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 71.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tecnoglass

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.